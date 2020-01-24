Heart-melting moments: Prem's Played Guitar On Daughter Amrutha's Birthday

It's been years since Kannada actor Prem entered Sandalwood. But he remains a true blue romantic hero to this day. His role in the romantic flick Nenapirali can't be forgotten. Actually, everything about the movie was memorable—exactly what the movie title suggests. The plot was impressive, actors talented, cinematography out of the world and of course songs, mind-blowing. Shot mostly in Mysore, the film was a blockbuster hit and made people see Prem as a different kind of actor altogether. to this day, he's remembered as a romantic hero thanks to his other romantic flick Jothe Jotheyali starring Ramya aka Divya Spandana which also was received well by the audience.

Now, would you believe if we told you that he has a 18-year-old daughter? Well, yes he indeed does!His daughter Amrutha recently turned 18 and the proud father not only made her feel special with a birthday party, but also captured the moments with his daughter on the occasion. Prem's daughter Amrutha is apparently pursuing medical electronics.

That apart, Prem also played guitar to make it special for her. He played the birthday song on the instrument and his daughter and the family completely rejoiced. In a message posted on social media, Prem posted: "You are always my golden girl. Wish you the best in life. Happy Birthday dear daughter, stay lovely."

Prem often shares pictures with family on social media. The actor will be next seen in Premam Pujyam. The movie is directed by Dr Raghavendra and features Brinda Acharya as the female lead opposite the actor. As per the buzz, Prem will sport nine looks in the movie. Premam Pujyam will mark Prem's 25th movie. The film crew was spotted at Ooty where they canned a few sequences before moving to Kerala's scenic locales of Munnar.