History Repeats, Kichcha Sudeep In Never Before Seen Avatar: Prem

Kannada director Prem who is well known for his work in the movie Jogi which starred hattrick hero Shivarajkumar and went on to become a masssive hit, has announced his next venture with none other than Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep.



There were a lot of discussions going on in filmy circles about whether Prem would do any movie with Sudeep or not after working with him in the movie "The Villain".



The reason being that Prem was abusively trolled on social media during the release of his movie "The villain'" and Prem had lodged a complaint with the cyber police. Hence observers in Gandhinagar felt that Prem may not do movies with Sudeep anymore.



However, Jogi Prem has announced that Kichcha Sudeep would be the hero in his next movie. This was announced on the occasion of Sudeep's birthday. "people have been asking me about my next project with my darling @ Kichcha Sudeep again!. So today on his birthday, announcing my next venture with my darling @ Kichcha Sudeep in a never before seen avtar!." Thus tweeted Prem while greeting the actor on his birthday."



People were asking me when I would do a cinema with Sudeep. Now, the time has finalluy come and I will do a movie with him stated the Sandalwood filmmaker.



Prem, who always is known to keep the fans guessing on his new projectswith his unique style of film publicity, has put a hashtag stating #History repeats".



The Kannada director is currently busy working for a movie titled "Ekalavya" in which he will be introducing Rakshitha's brother. Prem will take up this project with Sudeep after its completion. On the other hand, Sudeep who has completed the shooting of the movie "Kotigobba 3" is currently busy with the shooting of "Phantom".



He will also soon join the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada which he has been hosting.

