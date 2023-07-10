Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare trailer looks promising

BENGALURU: In January 2021, a small group of young people who had a dream to make a film started their film journey with the desire to create a movie. Approximately 6,000 young theatre artists were auditioned for this film, and 500 talented individuals were selected along with some superstar cameos.



"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" received immense support and blessings from our beloved Appu, Karnataka Ratna Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, who released the poster.



The film was shot for 85 nights, with 90% of it being filmed at the Boys Hostel of Mangalore University College. The film team has already garnered appreciation from film lovers through their unique and captivating promotional campaigns.



"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" embarked on its journey with Appu's loving encouragement and has now reached the milestone of its release. With only 10 days left until the film's release, the team is thrilled to unveil the trailer today. Superstars Dhruva Sarja, Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty will be launching the trailer today at 6pm.

Rakshit Shetty has encouraged the film team by presenting the film through Paramavah Pictures. Additionally, Rishab Shetty will be seen in a never-before-seen special role, providing constant support to the team since the film's inception. Director Pawan Kumar, Digant Manchale, and Shine Shetty have also played special roles in the film, lending their unwavering support to the entire team.

"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" is produced by Gulmohar Films and Varrun Studios. The film is set to release on 21st July and Zee Studios will be releasing the film worldwide. The film is directed by Nitin Krishnamurthy, who also wrote the story and screenplay. Arvind Kashyap is the cinematographer, and the music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

The "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" team remains forever grateful to all the print media, electronic media, digital platforms and most importantly the people of Karnataka who have blessed the team with their support and love throughout.