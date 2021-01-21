Inspector Vikram set for theatrical release on February 5

Inspector Vikram Movie: New Year promises to be exciting for Sandalwood after gloomy 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Audiences look forward to an entertaining year with big releases. Actor Prajwal Devaraj, popularly known as Dynamic Prince of Sandalwood, who is overwhelmed with the response he has got for his recent film, Gentleman, is gearing up for his next, venture, Inspector Vikram. The film team on Wednesday announced its theatrical release on February 5. It would be the first big film from Sandalwood to get theatrical release after lockdown.



The film is directed by Narasimha and produced by Vikhyath AR. Inspector Vikram is the 30th film for Prajwal. As with many other Kannada films, Inspector Vikram too went through a significant delay in its release but things seem to be back on track now.

According to Prajwal Devaraj, "Excitement was also in store for me when I heard the script, and now I am waiting to get into the theatres as our director has scripted a great character for me."

Inspector Vikram has generated a lot of interest due to Darshan's presence in a pivotal role. The Challenging Star will be essaying the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The commercial entertainer will also feature Raghu Mukherjee as an antagonist for the first time. Inspector Vikram, which features Bhavana as the female lead, has Anoop Seeling composing the music while cinematography is by Naveen Kumar and art direction by Satish and Srinivas.

"We had a big audio release in February 2020 and were planning to release on March. But due to the pandemic we were forced to postpone our release date. But now we are first to hit the big screen this year. We are planning to release Inspector Vikram in 400 plus theatres across the State," said Vikyath VR, producer.

On the other hand, Prajwal Devaraj is currently busy with new films that are either already underway or scheduled to begin production at the earliest. The actor is shooting for 'Arjun Gowda' at the moment and will be essaying the role of a kick-boxer in the film. His next venture 'Veeram' is all set to go on floors soon and Prajwal Devaraj is also expected to begin work on P.C. Shekar's untitled thriller.