Kannada Actress Jayanthi Hospitalised After Breathing Difficulties, On Ventilator Support

Senior Kannada actress Jayanthi was hospitalised after she suffered breathlessness, according to media reports. The actress is an asthma patient and was rushed to the hospital by her son Krishnakumar. She has been admitted in Vikram hospital, it is learned.

A senior doctor Dr KS Satish, treating Jayanti at the hospital stated that the actress has been put on ventilator support. However, doctors say she's conscious and is responding to treatment.

This is not the first time she has faced such health issue. Jayanthi had similar breathing trouble two years ago in March 2018 when she was admitted to the same hospital and was treated by the same doctor.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery.