Kannada Actress Jayashree Ramaiah Seeks Mercy Killing

It appears that Kannada Big Boss contestant Jayashree Ramaiah is in a deep state of depression. She had even gone to the extent of seeking mercy killing for herself on Facebook. It may be recalled that recently, she had posted a sensational message on her Facebook which read: "I quit. Goodbye F****ng world" which created a lot of commotion on social media. Later, she came back and stated that she was doing well with the message, "I love you all," much to the relief of her followers.

Sources in the know said that Jayashree Ramaiah had consumed poison and was rushed to the hospital in time to be saved by the doctors.

Jayashree has worked in the Kannada movies, "Kannad Gothilla" and "Uppu Huli Khara" and had also participated in the popular TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss. But, now it looks like she is stuck up in some problem. She shared some of her shocking grievances when she came live on Facebook on 25th, Saturday.

"Hi everybody! I'm not doing this for the sake of publicity. I do not expect a single rupee assistance from Sudeep. I just want to die, I'm in deep depression and unable to bear this state. Financially, I am well placed. But, I feel I am betrayed in many aspects of my life.

I can never forget an incident which happened during my younger days," thus stated the actress. This has again raised speculation about the actor's state of mind. It now remains to be seen how this young actress will overcome this situation to emerge stronger.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery.