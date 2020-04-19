Kannada Serial Jothe Jotheyali Loses TRP Race To Kamali, Paaru

It's not easy for Kannada TV serials to establish their place in the top list. The competition is huge with new daily soaps hitting the small screens each day.

Talking of most watched TV Kannada serials brings to mind late actor Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Anirudh Jakar's Jothe Jotheyali. The TV serial with its drama, comedy and suspense created quite an impression among the tV audience with its rich content. Within a short span of time, Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali managed to hold the small screen audience in its grip. The series also created a milestone of sorts with respect to TRPs.

The story is about a year old man falling in love with a year old girl. There may be have been movies that have explored this scenario but on the small screen this is a new experiment. And Anirudh has killed it with his mindblowing performance. No wonder then Jothe Jotheyali has always remained within the top 2 spots in the TRP charts.

However, the Jothe Jotheyali crew has received a jolt.

So which is that other TV serial which has pushed the popular series down the chart? Well, have you watched Kamali? yes, the story of a village girl who comes to the city for higher education and also ends up falling in love with her lecturer. However, she loses the chance to get married to him because of her step mom and sister's conspiracies. Her daily struggle is what Kamali is all about. Now, Kamali has not only replaced Jothe Jotheyali at the No.2 spot but also pushed it five places down. At No.3 is another popular Kannda serial Paru.

Now, with lockdown the places will remain. It remains to be seen if Jothe Jotheyali can regain its No.1 spot.