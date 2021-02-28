Kannadathi Actor Denies Being Part of Bigg Boss 

Kannada actor Kiran Raj who shot to limelight through his Kannada serial "Kannadathi" has issued a clarification about a few rumours that are doing the rounds on social media.

There were rumours that this actor, who is currently more focused on several movies, would be leaving the TV serial "Kannadathi' for good. It was also rumoured that he would desert the serial once and for all and join Bigg Boss season 8 troupe which is all set to begin this evening.

But now, the actor has denied all those reports and has drawn the curtain to all those rumours. "I was busy with the movie shoot. I have not left Kannadathi serial. In fact, there is no question of leaving this serial which has brought me so much name and fame, and I will not go to Bigg Boss either. I was not seen in "Kannadathi" serial as I was busy with the shooting of my upcoming movie. Kannadathi fans who love me are more important to me. Kannadathi has given me everything. I get great pleasure when I take part in this serial. Please don't spread gossips," thus has requested the actor.

Kiran Raj said that he keeps receiving endless messages on this and hence decided to clear the air. Currently, the actor is working in many movies like "Jeevnane Natka Swamy" "Baddies", ' Chatushpatha" " Nuvve na Pranam", and " Vikram Gowda".

This is the reason why the actor is not seen in some of the episodes of the Kannada serial "Kannadathi" which is hugely famous. His absence perhaps have rise to speculations that he may be entering the Bigg Boss house.