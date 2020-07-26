Keerthy Suresh Visits Annavru Dr Rajkumar's House In Bengaluru

Social media these days may have brought people of different industries together virtually, but there was a time when there was a tradition where senior artistes of other states would meet legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar's family whenever they visited Karnataka capital Bangalore.

Rajkumar was an idol to not only Sandalwood fans but also several actors of other industries—be it Tollywood, Kollywood, Bollywood or Mollywood. There are superstars today who say that they looked up to Rajkumar for inspiration. We all know that Dr Raj aka Annavaru was super talented and could pull off any role effortlessly. He hailed from the theatre background but soon adapted to the celluloid in no time and became an inspiration for many. Till his last breath, the actor was sought after by many filmmakers either to act in their movies or at least croon a song as Dr Raj was a great singer too with a heavenly voice.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that people from other industries followed the ritual of visiting his place to take his blessings or learn from lessons from his experiences. It was an honour to meet him.

And this tradition we hear is being continued even today even though Annavru is no more. If a report doing the rounds is to be believed, then National award winner and famous actress, Keerthy Suresh, visited Rajkumar's family recently. This has not much significance except that her visit was just a cordial one, a courtesy call as one would call it.

The actress met Raghavendra Rajkumar and his wife Mangala at the latter's residence, we hear. Keerthy Suresh's connection with the Rajkumar family goes way back to the mid-80s when her mother Meneka Suresh had worked in a movie named "Samayada Gombe". She had played Rajkumar's sister in the movie. Raghavendra Rajkumar and his son shared their photos on social media which has gone viral.