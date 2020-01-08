KGF Actor Yash Birthday Special: Things You Must Know About The Kannada Rocking Star

KGF actor Yash who's called the rocking star of Sandalwood is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turned 34 and fans of the actor are ringing on this special day in a big way. Celebrations have been planned across the state and Yash fans associations through the state are leaving no stone unturned to make the actor feel special.

The biggest surprise came in from his wife Radhika Pandit who baked a cake to mark the occasion and guess who assisted her with the baking? None other than their daughter.

The actor posted a video of Radhika and Ayra baking a cake. Radhika is heard saying in Kannada that Ayra is eating instead of assisting her with the cake.

Yash, who was known as Naveen Kumar Gowda became a household name after his appearance in the Kannada movie KGF Chapter 1. Credit fully goes to director Prashanth Neel for giving Yash the role and showing to the world the actor's true potential. The film amassed massive collections at the box office. The sequel of the work is right now under production with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt doing a special role in the movie.

On Yash's birthday, let's know some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Did you know that Yash is the son of a bus driver? Yes, his father was an employee of KSRTC. The actor was born into a middle-class family in Haasan. After his education in Mysore, Yash joined the famed Benaka theatre group to learn the ropes and from then on, there was no looking back.

Yash begun his career in showbiz with some Kannada TV serials and eventually started making cameo appearances on the big screen He was then roped in as the lead actor for Kannada movies. His first big hit was Madalasala in 2010. And then it was Mr and Mrs Ramachari which was a runaway hit. The movie starred his wife Radhika Pandit as the female lead. But it was KGF which made him a sensational star. The duo, who started their careers with the Kannada TV serial Nanda Gokula dated for a while before getting secretly engaged in Goa. They got married at the Palace grounds in Bengaluru and now have a daughter and a son.