KGF Chapter 2, The first South Indian film to release in Greece

It is all set for the release of Kannada star hero Yash's KGF Chapter 2 on the 14th of April. After the grand success of the KGF Chapter 1,

everyone has been eagerly waiting for the yet-to-be-released KGF Chapter 2. It will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The latest buzz is that this film will release in Greece, and it will be the first South Indian film to release in Greece. after its release Let's see how many miracles the KGF Chapter 2 will make at the box office.