Kiccha Sudeep Pens An Emotional Note For Puneeth Rajkumar As The Great Actor Is Laid To Rest

Kannada film industry's superstar Puneeth Rajkumar has been laid to rest a few minutes ago with full state government's honours. Chief Minister Basavaraju was also present and turned emotional! Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest next to his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar who passed away in 2017 at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Many political leaders, film celebrities from all the industries and fans paid their tributes during the last rights ceremony of this great actor. The last rights were carried out as per the traditions of the Ediga community of the Hindu religion.



Even the ANI news agency also dropped the video of Puneeth's last rights and people in large numbers attended it showing off their love towards the superstar!

#WATCH | Karnataka: People gather in large numbers at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru where the last rites of Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar will take place today. He passed away on October 29th at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/hpHu8zGtry — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Well, Kiccha Sudeep who is shocked with the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar dropped an emotional note on his Twitter page…

Farewell My friend 🪔 pic.twitter.com/5cXUxWNWQx — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 31, 2021

This post reads, "These three days I should say, our beloved Chief Minister and the Govt did a splendid job with the arrangements. Every bit arranged with such dignity and discipline. A class apart," Kiccha Sudeep wrote in his long note as he thanked concerned officials for playing a major role in giving Puneeth a deserving send-off.

It's all over now. This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end. As I was seated there at the funeral, was wondering what should be going through his kids. What should be going through all the elders there. Mind gets zoned out with these thoughts. He was always a loved one and a blessed one. This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, "Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally".

Even Chiranjeevi paid his respect visiting the Kantheerava stadium… He turned emotional and said, "He was very close to our family, right from his father, Dr. Rajkumar's times".

Coming to Aamir Khan he also turned emotional and wrote, "Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family" on his official Production house Twitter page.

RIP Puneeth Rajkumar… You will always be alive in the hearts of your fans and your movies will keep on entertaining your fans!!!