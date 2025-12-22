Over Rs 5,000 crore invested to ensure daytime power for farmers: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has emerged as a national model in providing daytime electricity for agriculture, with the state government reaffirming that all farmers will receive power for irrigation during the day by March 2026, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

The success of the Kisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY) reflects the state's focused approach towards farmer-centric governance under the broader vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on good governance, CM Patel said the true objective of governance is to ensure that farmer-oriented schemes reach beneficiaries transparently and efficiently.

"Farmers are the backbone of the nation. India's development is possible only when farmers are prosperous, secure and self-reliant," he said, adding that Gujarat has successfully translated this vision on the ground.

Launched in 2020, the Kisan Suryoday Yojana has enabled daytime electricity supply to 17,018 villages, covering 98.66 per cent of the state, benefiting nearly 19.69 lakh farmers.

The scheme was designed to align agricultural power supply with daylight hours, allowing optimal use of solar energy while reducing pressure on the power grid during peak demand hours.

Initially implemented in two shifts between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., the scheme was later refined into a single-shift daytime model, providing electricity primarily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. This shift has not only improved irrigation efficiency but also enhanced safety and productivity in rural areas.

At present, 98 per cent of substations in the state have been shifted to daytime operations, while work is underway to cover the remaining 231 villages by shifting the last 45 rotational substations.

To support this massive transition, the state government has invested Rs 5,353.62 crore, setting up 40 new substations, laying 4,640.73 circuit kilometres (CKM) of transmission lines, and strengthening distribution networks through 3,927.72 CKM of MVCC works.

Looking ahead, the state-owned Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) has drawn up an ambitious plan for 2026–27, proposing five new substations and strengthening nearly 1,100 CKM of transmission network at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, DISCOMs will undertake AB cable, and MVCC works worth around Rs 375 crore to reinforce the distribution system.

The impact of the scheme is already evident on the ground. Farmers report improved irrigation management, reduced water wastage, enhanced personal safety and significant time savings.

"Earlier, we had to irrigate fields at night, facing risks from wild animals and wasting water," said Jayesh Patel, a farmer from Kankrol village in Himmatnagar taluka.

"For the past two years, daytime power has solved these problems and increased productivity. It has truly changed our lives," Patel said.