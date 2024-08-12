"Leaked Climax Clip from 'Gowri' Draws Parallels with Darshan's 'Shed' Incident"

Bengaluru: A one-minute clip from the much-anticipated Kannada film Gowri has appeared on torrent sites and Telegram just days before its scheduled release on August 15. The leaked footage, which features a dramatic action sequence set in a shed, has sparked controversy due to its apparent similarities with the current legal issues facing Sandalwood star Darshan.



The clip shows protagonist Samarjit engaged in a fierce fight with the antagonist and his henchmen inside a shed. This setting bears a striking resemblance to the ongoing case against Darshan, who is accused of kidnapping and killing a fan named Renukaswamy, allegedly holding him in a shed. Darshan's girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, is the main accused, with Darshan as the second accused.

In the leaked footage, the antagonist mocks Samarjit about his father being ‘taught a lesson,’ which leads Samarjit to vow revenge. This portrayal could be interpreted as a critique of Darshan, potentially inciting backlash from his fans who have vowed to boycott his films until his release.

Director Indrajit Lankesh and Darshan have a contentious history, beginning with Lankesh’s public allegations of Darshan assaulting a waiter. This controversy led to a media boycott of Darshan, which was only resolved after Darshan issued an apology before the release of his film Kaatera in December 2023.







