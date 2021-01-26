Leave The Animals Alone, Appeals Ramya

Sandalwood actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana has maintained distance from acting as well as politics. The actress who entered politics with great aspiration found no success in the political field. It is known that the actor who made a place for herself in both Sandalwood and Kollywood, was off social media too for quite a long time and made a comeback only recently.

However, Ramya who is back with a bangs, is currently active on Twitter. Now, the actor has posted a lengthy comment regarding treatment of forest animals. "If you have love for animals please leave them alone. Do not go to zoo, or Safaris, or do any wildlife photography after going to forest resorts," appealed Ramya through her social media platform.

It may be recalled that in a recent incident reflecting human cruelty towards animals, a few miscreants had set fire to a female elephant at Masinagudi Resort in Tamil Nadu. The elephant lost its life after a lot of suffering.

Ramya who felt sad after knowing about the tragic incident posted her comments expressing her grief. "Animals have the right to live. Let them live alone. We have desire to see them but they don't have any desire to see us. They love to live freely, hence let them live as they want. After cutting off the last tree, after catching the last fish, after poisoning the nature, man will realise that he cannot eat money. The Government is changing environmental laws for the sake of corporates," thus stated Ramya.

Ramya who has now turned to vegetarian foods, is also trying to become a vegan, we hear. She is also trying to stay away from dairy products.