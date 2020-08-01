Midnight Drama: Kannada Actress Sudharani's Bitter Experience With Private Hospital

It has become a practice in the hospitals to give patients exorbitant bills. We have heard of instances where hospitals refused to part with the body of a deceased patient until the patient's family cleared the entire bill. We have also seen cases where doctors refused to treat or hospitals denied admission to patients till they paid the bill.

If you thought such harrowing experiences were only suffered by poor people and that celebrities had it easy, then you are mistaken.

Even a celebrity like Sandalwood actress Sudharani had to struggle a lot in the middle of the night to get her work done. When her niece was refused admission even after waiting till eleven in the night, Sudha Rani had to approach police commissioner Bhaskar Rao for help. Even though the patient was previously treated at Apollo hospital, it is said that they refused to give even first aid to the patient.

The actress was furious about this as she shared this bitter experience with the media. Should people not be diagnosed with diseases other than Corona? Or are we deliberately inviting diseases?, she demanded to know. Though there is a ruling from the government not to disallow any patients for admission, several hospitals are seen violating the directives of the govternment.

We appreciate and agree that doctors are working hard but the emergency wards should act responsibly after they call themselves Corona warriors. If this is the plight of people like us, how about poor patients who have nowhere to go? asked Sudharani. However, minister Sudhakar after learning of this episode via media, said that disciplinary action will be initiated against the private hospital.

