Movie on Drone Prathap: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Pratham To Play Lead 

Actor Pratham of Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss fame has revealed about his new movie on social media. Pratham, who has already worked in a few movies will be acting in a movie based on the infamous story of drone Prathap. If a report doing the rounds is anything to go by then Pratham will be in the lead role of this movie.

Pratham has stated that a famous director will be helming this movie. Pratham is planning to reduce about 15 kgs for this movie. "This movie will be in line with the stories of the movies like "Gowri Ganesha", "Yaarigu Helbedi", "Undu Hoda Kondu Hoda". "This will be an attempt to give a message with a comic plot for the audience without getting into legal tangles," says Pratham.

Pratham who has acted in movies like "Devarantha Manushya" and " MLA", is waiting for the release of his next movie "Nata Bhayankara". However his next movie will go to sets in a few days.

Meanwhile, the stage is being set to host yet another season of Kannada Bigg Boss. The names of contestants who will take part in the new season are almost confirmed but yet to be finalised. Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the new season too and is said to be taking home a fat pay cheque.