Multiplexes decreasing sound quality for Kannada movies, alleges film director

Bengaluru: Most of the songs from director Prem's movies have been a huge hit even before the movie release. Director Prem, who has a high regard for music in his movies, has expressed his displeasure over the multiplexes playing background music and songs of Kannada movies.



While Prem's directorial 'Ek Love Ya' movie is all set to release on February 24 and the released songs from the movie are trending on the chart. On Monday, director Prem met D R Jairaj, chairman of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, and sought appropriate measures to prevent the injustices that occur in multiplexes for Kannada movies.

In multiplexes, the English and Hindi cinema have a different sound quality, and the sound level for Kannada films are set low. Whereas, the Telugu and Tamil cinema sound better than Kannada. This portrays that the quality of music of Kannada movies is reduced, Prem said.

'I spent Rs 1.5 crore on the songs and background music for 'Ek Love Ya' movie. Multiplexes are killing Kannada cinema by doing this injustice. This was the problem even for my 'The Villain' movie. Few single screen theatres have a better sound system than multiplexes. He demanded that multiplexes should maintain the same level of sound for all the movies. Also, we have to go to Chennai to upload our Kannada movies. There they make us wait for days. In addition, they do not offer a screen to check if the movies sound is correct or not', he lamented. As a solution for all this, Prem appealed to the Film Chamber of Commerce to set up a UFO and cube in Bengaluru.