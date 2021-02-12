NBW Against Kannada Actress Padmaja Rao In Cheque Bounce Case

Sandalwood actress Padmaja Rao who is a familiar face in the Kannada film industry has been issued non- bailable arrest warrant in connection with a cheque bounce case.



The actress is said to have issued a cheque for forty lakh rupees to an organisation named 'Veeru talkies' owned by director Virendra Shetty. There was a petition in the court pertaining to this case. Relating to this case, JMMC 5 Court has issued a non bailable warrant against the actress.

As per details, Padmaja is said to have borrowed in parts an amount to the tune of 40 lakhs from the Tulu director during the shooting of the movie Chali Polilu. The Tulu director Virendra Shetty filed a case against the actress, accusing her of cheating.

The court has ordered the police to arrest the actress and present her before the court. The actress now faces the threat of being arrested any moment now.

Kannada actress Padmaja Rao was seen in Golden Star Ganesh's Mungaru Male in which she played the lead actor's mom. She is a highly talented actress and is often seen playing the role of mother to lead actors in Sandalwood movies.