New Twist to Anirudh's Jothe Jotheyali 

Popular Kannada TV serial "Jothe Jotheyali" which is being telecast on zee Kannada has taken several twists in the story arousing the curiosity of viewers. The characters Aryavardhan and Anu Sirimane have become household names in Karnataka.

Now, a new character has entered the serial. Lot of speculations are going on about who would take up this new character Raja Nandini in the serial. Viewers have learnt that Raja Nandini is Aryavardhan's first wife. But Rajanandini character is yet to come on the screen. Hence, viewers are curious to see who will play this role on the small screen. Already names of a few actresses are being heard. Erica Fernandes (who acted with Puneeth Rajkumar in the movie "Ninnindhale") was said to be playing the key role in Jothe Jotheyali. Now, we hear two more names are doing the rounds in production circles.

The names of Kavya Gowda, and Kavitha Gowda are said to be in consideration to play Raja Nandini character. Kavya, who has not been seen after her appearance in "Radha Ramana" is likely to make an entry as Raja Nandini. Even Kavitha Gowda has also stayed away from the small screen. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if she also appears as Raja Nandini. But the "Jothe Jotheyali" team have remained tight lipped about this. Anu Sirimane has come to know that Aryavardhan is not the son of the family. She has also realized that the whole property belongs to Harsha Vardhan and Raja Nandini. She has also realized that the true name of Aryavardhan is Sanjay Patil.

Now, the time has come for Anu Sirimane to know about the complete details of Aryavardhan as well as Jhende. Stay tuned for updates.