Pogaru Audio Release Date, Venue And Time

Sandalwood actor and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pogaru' has created a lot of expectations.

Now, the date of its audio release has been announced. We hear that the Pogaru audio release function will be a grand affair. As per reports, the makers have decided to bhold the Pogaru audio release in Davanagere on Valentines Day.

It is said that this forum during Audio release will be the cause for the congregation of many stalwarts from the sandalwood industry. The team which has announced the date of audio release have also stated that both challenging star Darshan and Kichcha Sudeep will be present on the Dias.

These duo stars who were close friends parted ways due to some differences in them and never attended any functions together.

Now, the news about their meeting on the special occasion has created a sensation in sandalwood. Besides, power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash are also said to be attending this event. The team of Pogaru however, has said that an official confirmation will be given regarding this shortly.

Pogaru is directed by Nanda Kishore and is Produced by B K Gangadhar. The music for this movie is scored by Arjun Janya and Chandan Shetty.Rashmika Mandanna will be making a comeback to Kannada movies with Pogaru. She has been hyperactive with promotional activities for the movie.