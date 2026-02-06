Dexian India Marks a Major Milestone with the Recent Inauguration of Its New Chennai Office

Bengaluru : Dexian India has recently inaugurated its new 850+ seater, state-of-the-art office facility at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone, Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s growth journey and its enduring partnership with Tamil Nadu. The inauguration reflects Dexian India’s steady expansion and its evolving role as a global delivery and innovation hub within the Dexian ecosystem.

The ceremony was led by Dr. Darez Ahamed, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Government of Tamil Nadu, and attended by Maruf Ahmed, Global CEO, Dexian LLC, and Anil Kumar, Managing Partner, Mindspace LLC, along with Dexian India’s leadership team, employees, and members of the media.

The day began with employee walkthroughs and a preview of the new workspace, followed by the official inauguration, featuring multiple ribbon-cuttings, a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, and a guided facility tour of key operational floors. Leadership addresses and a detailed press interaction concluded the formal proceedings.

Speaking during the event, Kumar Rajagopalan highlighted Dexian India’s role in building long-term capabilities in India and its contribution to Chennai’s growing technology ecosystem. He emphasized that the new facility represents more than scale; it reflects Dexian’s belief in responsible growth and its vision of being “In the Business for Good”, where talent development, leadership depth, and community impact go hand in hand with business expansion.

During the event, Dexian India’s leaders reflected on the organization’s evolution in India, from a modest support setup to a 2,000+ strong workforce operating across seven offices in six cities. Today, Dexian India serves as a global backbone for delivery, operations, and innovation, supporting customers across the US and international markets.

The newly inaugurated Chennai facility is designed to support advanced capabilities across digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and AI-led solutions, enabling Dexian India to scale with accountability and purpose.

A key highlight during the press interaction was Dexian India’s leadership in AgriTech innovation, particularly through AgriIQ, the company’s Agri Intelligence platform built and scaled by the India team. AgriIQ integrates data, AI/ML, and hyper-local insights to empower governments, institutions, and farmers, delivering measurable outcomes through multiple large-scale initiatives.

The inauguration concluded with media byte sessions and employee interactions, capturing the collective pride and optimism surrounding Dexian India’s next phase of growth. With this new office, Dexian India reinforces its commitment to building global capabilities from India, responsibly, sustainably, and guided by its belief in being In the Business for Good.