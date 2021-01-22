Pogaru Director Clarifies On Rashmika Mandanna

Recently some controversies had erupted regarding the silence of Rashmika Mandanna. Many Netizens had commented about the indifferent attitude of Rashmika towards Sandalwood despite making her debut in a Kannada movie opposite Rakshit Shetty titled Kirik Party.

We already told you that the actor's silence over Kannada movies especially her upcoming movie 'Pogaru' has upset Dhruva Sarja fans to a great extent. Recently, Dhruva Sarja had announced in a Facebook live chat that the movie would hit theatres on 19 February. Already the team has geared up for promotional activities of the movie. Rashmika, who used to be active on social media giving updates about all her movies, had never tweeted anything about her movie 'Pogaru'. This has given rise to several debates and speculations on social media.

Now, Sandalwood director Nanda Kishore of the movie has cleared the air stating that Rashmika would surely join the promotions of 'Pogaru'. "Rashmika will surely get involved in the promotional activities of this movie. We are in touch with her," thus stated Nanda Kishore. To a question on why Rashmika has not tweeted, Nanda Kishore Said "Rashmika has tweeted. All are good in our team. We do not have any differences among us. All are responding depending on their availability." Saying this, Nanda Kishore has closed this controversial chapter and put an end to all the speculation surrounding Rashmika not being proactive on activities related to Pogaru. Dhruva Sarja while announcing the date of release said that 'Pogaru' is not just an action movie but is a movie with family sentiments.