Pogaru Title Song Will Be Shot On A Grand Set Worth 1.5 Crores

The crew of Kannada movie "Pogaru" which is currently busy with the creative work is all set to resume the shooting of the movie on September 24. It is a known fact that Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru was among other Kannada movies whose production was stopped when the government imposed a lockdown to prevent spread of the pandemic. Now, it appears the team is gearing up for the movie release.

The team is said to have erected an expensive grand set at the cost of about 1.5 crores in Bengaluru's HMT. Action prince Dhruva Sarja will be enacting a dance sequence along with the other dancers in this set which will be Choreographed by Murali Master for the track "Pogaru annanige Pogaru'.



According to director Nanda Kishore of this movie, the film is in the last leg of its shooting. A six-day final shooting schedule will commence from Thursday. After finishing balance portions with actor Dhananjay and others for two days, the movie's final scenes will commence.



Pogaru is one of the most awaited Kannada movies this year. The movie will be produced by Gangadhar. Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna have been paired for the first time in this movie. Other star cast members are Chikkanna, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, and Kuri Pratap. We will be seeing the stunts of body builders like Kaigreen, Morgan Asai, and Johan Lucas.



The camera work will be done by Vijay Milton. Meanwhile, we hear that director Nanda Kishore will again work with Dhruva Sarja in his next venture that will be produced by K Mehta. This team says that the script work is in its final stages and the artists and technical team will be finalised soon. The team has planned to start the project after the completion of 'Pogaru' shooting.

