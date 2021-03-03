Puneeth Rajkumar Ventures Into TV Serial Production

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar is becoming a jack of all trades. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself, on the big screen as the most bankable star, to the extent of people identifying him as Sandalwood's Power Star engages himself on the small screen also.

The actor became a household name through his show "Kannadadha Kotyaadipathi", the Kannada version of the Hindi hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Puneeth hosts the Kannada game show in one of the famous TV channels. Besides, he also takes part in many programs across Kannada channels. The other brothers of Puneeth Rajkumar—Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar have produced several TV serials and now Puneeth too is following suit. It may be recalled that Puneeth is already producing movies under his home banner "PRK Productions".

Now, the actor is venturing into producing a devotional TV serial titled "Netravathi". The serial deals with the story of a woman who is an ardent devotee of Manjunatha Swamy. Besides, the show will also have analysis of woman related issues. The pre-production work for this movie has already started but we are yet to receive the other details like names of the director, artists in the serial, the name of the channel in which the serial will get telecast, and from when the serial will start.

Meanwhile, Puneet Rajkumar starrer "Yuvarathnaa", which is one of the most awaited movies of the year is gearing up for release. The film will hit the big screens on April 1.