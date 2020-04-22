Puneeth Rajkumar's Next Production

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is a busy man with a series of movies in his hand. It is a known fact that besides acting, Appu also hosts the famous TV show Kannadadha Kotyaadipathi (the Kannada version of the Kaun Banega Crorepati). Puneeth also has a production company. He has earlier bankrolled projects like Mayabazar 2016 and Kavaludaari. Now, the latest we hear is that Puneeth is soon going to produce a movie titled Family Pack. The film will star Likith Shetty.

The movie Family Pack will be helmed by Sankashta Hara Ganapati fame director, Arjun Kumar S. Likith Shetty was also part of the movie so Family Pack will be the second collaboration of Likith Shetty and Arjun Kumar. As per reports, Rangayana Raghu is also part of the supporting cast. Official communication in this regard will be out soon.

Puneeth Rajkumar will be next seen in Yuvarathnaa in which he plays a college-goer. Santosh Ananddram has directed the movie and Vijay Kiragandur has produced the movie.

We need not tell you that Yuvarathnaa dialogue teaser garnered a fantastic response from fans. There were recent reports that Appu might soon join hands with KGF director Prashanth Neel.