Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathna Release Date Confirmed

Appu aka Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathna Release Date is confirmed. It's been over ten months since the release of Appu's Natasarvabhouma which did well at the box office. since then fans of the Sandalwood Power Star are waiting to hear about his next movie. So, here we are with the good news. The latest buzz is about the release date of his upcoming film titled Yuvarathna. Expectations are riding high on this movie too.

Puneeth is busy with the shoot of this movie and a source close to the unit says that if all goes well, then Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathna will release in theatres on April 3 in 2020. So for his fans, it will be a matter of another four months.

It is learnt that the unit will soon start the post-production work of Yuvarathna. This is Appu's second project with the director Puneeth had earlier collaborated with Santosh Anandram for Rajakumara in the year 2017. The film, a drama, went on to become a huge hit at the box office. Rajakumara also had a famous song from Puneeth father, late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's classic Kasturi Nivasa. The track was Aadisi Nodu Beelisi Nodu. This song too became a chartbuster even before its release.

About Yuvarathna, the actor will sport the student look and the poster of the movie has already raised expectations among the audiences. Fans have loved the look. There is also a buzz on social media that the makers will announce a piece of interesting news about Yuvarathna on New Year's Eve. Yes, so fans wait for December 31 for the update on Kannada movie Yuvarathna.

The film's teaser which was released in August showed Puneeth playing Rugby which has also piqued the interest of the audience. Now, fans are waiting for the trailer of the movie.

The film will feature Sayesha as the female lead. Other key members in the cast include Sonu Gowda, Dolly Dhanunjay, Achyutha Kumar, Sudharani and Prakash Rai among others.