Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Team At Kohlapur Temple, Shirdi

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's next movie 'Yuvarathnaa' is all set to hit theatres on April 1. The team is making all preparations to hold a pre-release function on a grand scale. Different distributors at different places have taken the responsibility of releasing this movie.

The distribution rights have been sold to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and abroad. In between actor Puneet, along with Producer Vijay kiragandur, and director Santosh Anandaram visited the famous Mahalakshmi temple at Kolhapur to seek the blessings of the diety. They also visited Shirdi to seek Baba's blessings.

The photos of these three visiting the temple were shared by the producer Vijay Kiragandur on social media. "Got the blessing of Mahalakshmi after visiting the Amba Bai temple with Puneeth and Santosh Anandaram, 'Yuvarathnaa' will come on the screens in about 27 days to entertain you...." thus has tweeted the producer.

Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha, Sayyesha Saigal, Sharath Kumar and others are in the star cast of the movie and S Thaman has scored the music. Varaahi in Vizag, Sri Venkateshwara Creations owned by Dil Raju at Nizam, JPR Films at Nellore, Dhanushri Films at Guntur, Krishna Annapurna Studios Ltd, at West Godavari, ishna Enterprises and East Godavari Mahika movies are releasing "Yuvarathnaa" in the respective states. KRG Studio owned by Karthik Gowda will be releasing this movie throughout Karnataka.

"Weekend Cinema Company" will be distributing the movie in North America and Canada. AP International Company will be releasing the Puneeth movie in other countries.