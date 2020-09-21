Rachita Ram Walks Out Of Dinesh Baboo Movie

Sandalwood director Dinesh Baboo's next venture has been facing hurdles before the commencement of the shooting. Initially there were some protests when the the movie was named as "Kasturi Nivasa" Which is the title of Dr Rajkumar's hit movie during the seventies. Rajanna aka Annavru fans objected to the movie title asking the makers to change it. Then the director heeded to their requests and did the needful.

However after changing the name to "Kasturi Nilaya" the team is facing one more hurdle in terms of its casting. Rachitha Ram who was cast in this movie as the leading lady is believed to have walked out of this project. Maverick filmmaker Dinesh Baboo, who is known for his directorial skills in his hit moves like Amrutha Varshini, Lali, Suprabhatha, , and Abhi had cast Rachitha ram in this project which happens to be his 50th cinema.

Rachitha Ram who had also sung praises of this movie has suddenly decided to opt out of the project citing problems with dates. Since she has lot of movies in her kitty, the actor is believed to have saud that she was unable to manage multiple commitments.

The team which launched this movie with all grandeur is now in search of a replacement for Rachitha Ram. The director who had fixed the date of commencement of shooting as October 5, is now confident of finding the female lead before the movie Kasthuri Nilaya goes to seta.

The movie is bankrolled by Ruben Raj and Ravish. Kasthuri Nilaya will be a horror flick and promises to offer a lot of thrill to the audience. Currently, Rachitha is busy with movies in several languages like, 100 , Ek Lav ya, Super Machchi, Veeram, April, Lilly, and other movies directed by Mayur Raghvendra, and S. Ravindra Nath.

It now remains to be seen who will replace Rachita Ram in Dinesh Baboo's Kasthuri Nilaya.