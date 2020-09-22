Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail hearing postponed

Bengaluru: An NDPS special court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail applications filed by Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani till September 24.

Both the actresses were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru for their alleged connection with a drugs case involving high profile event managers, resort owners and actors which came to light three weeks ago.

The adjournment by the NDPS court means that these actresses will have to spend their time in jail till such time or till they get bail.

While Ragini was arrested by the CCB on September 4, Sanjjanaa was picked up on September 8 after the police raided their premises.

Both the actresses had applied for bail last week. They have been lodged in separate cells of the Parappana Agrahara Central jail on the outskirts of the city.

A few days ago, Ragini and Sanjjanaa were taken to the KC General Hospital in Bengaluru for a dope test and hair follicle test.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa tried to create a scene to evade testing, but the police didn't pay heed to their attempts.

CCB officers have arrested more than dozen people in this case. The agency has so far interrogated Kannada actor-couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray, small time actor Aryann Santosh Kumar and TV anchor Akul Balaji, besides grilling Congress leader and senior MLA R.V. Devaraj's son R.V. Yuvaraj, who is also a former BBMP corporator.