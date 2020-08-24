Rahul Gandhi Encouraged Me: Ramya Divya Spandana

Kollywood actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana who was the No.1 actress in the Kannada industry too a few years ago, is back on social media after a long hiatus. The actor has answered a few questions pertaining to her political life and her experiences in that field.

For a question on why she stayed away from social media for this long, the actress said that she needed some space for herself for introspection and to rest. She said that she was busy with Vedanta programmes for the past three years and will be finishing a course in a few months.

"I have found a new shade in my life. I stepped back a little because I am more concerned about the health of my body and mind," says the actor. On a few questions pertaining to her political stance, she said that Rahul Gandhi encouraged and supported her with his ideas. I liked the job I was doing. I adhered to my commitments until the elections were over. They didn't accept my resignation for the post of Social media chief for Congress. Being a responsible citizen of the country I speak when my freedom of speech against injustice and non righteousness is suppressed. Just holding the national flag and standing near a border is not patriotism. Rather, to speak when there are wrongdoings is the sign of a true citizen," she opines.

"Once it so happened that I was about to commence a Congress movement. The manifesto was also released. Timing is very important in social media. It is not whether you are in the fray or not, you have to be at that point at the correct time. In Spite of directives from the election commission, Facebook took its own time to release the manifesto. There were a lot of calls pressurising Facebook people," the actor thus narrated her experiences in the political field.

Ramya says she likes Hindustani, Carnatic and western music and is in the process of learning painting.

Now, the big question is will she make a comeback to politics or make an appearance as the lead actress on the celluloid? Let's wait and watch.