Sanchari Vijay declared brain dead

Bengaluru: National Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay has been declared brain-dead by the hospital. Presently admitted at Apollo hospitals, Vijay's apnea tests were performed at 12:25 pm and 7:50 pm on Mondayand are found to be positive.



This means that, there is irreversible complete damage to the brain and he is brain dead. The result has been conveyed to the family and the jurisdictional police for further processing. Jeevasarthakathe officials are here for all the procedures. Next step is retrieval of organs and then transplant procedures to the recipients as per protocols which will happen at various hospitals including Apollo Hospitals. Vijay is currently stable and we are constantly monitoring his parameters," the hospital statement read.

The actor met with an accident while he was returning home from his friend's place on bike. His family has decided to donate his organs. On Monday morning the hospital declared him brain dead.