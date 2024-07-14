Sandalwood gears up for a smashing second half of 2024

Bengaluru: The first half of 2024 was a cinematic treat for Kannada film fans, with diverse and innovative releases. Now, the second half of the year gets ready for a cinematic explosion!

As of now, the latter half promises a smorgasbord of entertaining Kannada movies guaranteed to leave viewers glued to their seats. A thrilling ride packed with high-octane action, captivating dramas, and the return of some of the biggest names in Kannada cinema are expected.

The season of greenery ushers in a vibrant season for Kannada cinema as well. July kicks off with a flurry of releases catering to a variety of tastes. Dhananjay and Rachita Ram, the hit Jodi of “Jawan”, return with their crackling chemistry in the action-comedy “Daali”. For those seeking a dose of mystery, “Hejjaru” and “Not Out”, are expected to keep viewers guessing with their intriguing narratives.

The excitement truly explodes in the following months, as the stakes get even higher with the much-awaited return of some of Kannada cinema’s biggest names. Upendra Rao, the maverick director who redefined storytelling with films like “Upendra”, “A”, and “Super”, returns with his highly anticipated project, “UI”.

‘UI’ is Upendra’s big comeback into directing after a seven year-long break. Upendra, known for giving roles to national and internationals actors, is set to feature Sunny Leone in ‘UI’. This project has been generating immense buzz amongst fans, and it’s sure to be a cinematic event not to be missed.

Adding to the intrigue, Kiccha Sudeep’s “Max” has created a wave of curiosity with its cryptic teasers. What does “Max” hold in store? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure, it’s bound to be a captivating experience for fans of this enigmatic actor. Meanwhile, the fans of the “Challenging Star” will be challenged by a severe delay after Darshan faced a legal challenge. “Devil – The Hero” which was set to be released on one of the holiest of days (December 25) will thankfully not make it on time after “The Hero” turned out to be a real life “Devil”.

What is more interesting, is the fact that the trailer of ‘Devil’ portrays the violence Darshan might have inflicted upon his real life victim, Renukaswamy. The movie shooting was halted in the first phase after Darshan had an injury, and he was arrested just two days after the second phase of shooting began.

So, while the devil pleads for home cooked food (ahara) during incarceration in Parappana Agrahara, it is certain that the movie will not be released this year.

Moving on, the second half of 2024 also offers a chance to witness the magic of more fresh talent putting efforts in making big films. Rakshit Shetty, the acting force behind “Kirik Party” and the critically acclaimed “777 Charlie”, dons the director’s hat for “Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea”.

Since his directorial debut with “Ulidavaru Kandanthe” a decade ago, ‘Richard Anthony’ will be his second one. It is to be noted that ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe’ has a prestigious 8.4 rating on IMDB. The trailer is promising as this movie will be a story of the protagonist Richie in ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe’. Coming from Hombale Films, expectations are high for this project, and it promises to be a thrilling watch.

Perhaps the other most anticipated Kannada movie of them all is Rishab Shetty’s “Kantara A Legend Chapter 1”, which is a prequel to the exceptional “Kantara A Legend”. This is the movie that reached audiences on a national as well as international stage, with many viewers up north struggling to understand a plot that involved Daivas (local deities of Tulu speaking areas).

Either way, a part of the west coastal region of South Indian culture has reached far and wide through Kantara. With the first release gaining an 8.2 rating on IMDB, viewers can hope that the second release in the franchise will gain a better rating.

Shivarajkumar fans have a chance to rejoice. After the success of “Karataka Damanaka” featuring Prabhu Deva, the “Century Star” is back in “Bhairathi Ranagal” featuring Rahul Bose.

Dhruva Sarja leads the charge in the action thriller “Martin”, promising a high-octane adrenaline rush filled with guns, cars, and hand-to-hand combat action scenes. And for those who love a good multi-starrer extravaganza, “KD - The Devil” boasts a powerhouse cast that guarantees an action-packed spectacle.

The second half of 2024 promises to be a testament to the ever-evolving richness of Kannada cinema.

From under-rated stars and directors returning with fresh narratives to fresh talent making their mark, there’s something for everyone.

This exciting line-up ensures that Kannada cinema continues to be a vibrant and dynamic force, captivating audiences and setting new benchmarks for storytelling excellence.