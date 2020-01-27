Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors

Recently Bollywood big names including the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor have conferred the Padmashri Title. Reacting to the news, Kangna thanked the Union government for giving her the award and said she was indebted to it. She also thanked the nation for recognising her talent and patronising her. She went on to say that she was dedicating her Padma award to all the women who dream fearlessly. However, Padma award for Kangna has not gone down well with the fans of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar.

They feel that Shivanna deserved the award before Kangna as he is a talented actor and has been part of the Indian film industry for long now. They also said that because of this discrimination, the lifetime contribution of an artiste like Sandalwood century star Shivarajkumar has gone unnoticed.

Dr Shivarajkumar Yuva Sene group is seeing red and saying that it's high time that fans of all the Kannada actors joined hands to protest against the injustice meted out to South actors.

One of them even tweeted saying that while Shivanna has worked in over 120 movies Bollywood actress Kangna had a mere 30 to her credit. So he wondered how could Shivanna be deprived of a Padma and on what grounds was it given to Kangna.

Director Simple SuNi too took to Twitter to protest against not giving an award to a seasoned actor like Anantnag who has been part of the industry for years.

Fans are hoping that the Central government stops this discrimination and starts treating every Indian actor equally. They are also hoping that Shivanna and other talented Kannada actors' names are included in the upcoming awards list.