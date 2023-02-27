Shortlist of nominations for 4th Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2023 th announced

Bengaluru: The shortlists for the IV Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2023 were announced on Sunday in Bengaluru. The awards are constituted by the Chandanavana Film Critics Academy and the nominations are based on voting by Kannada film journalists and critics.

The Fourth edition of the Awards will include seven new award categories. Five of these are for debut actors and technicians. These are Best Actor (Debut) Sanchari Vijay Award, Best Actress (Debut) Tripuramba Award, Best Director (Debut) Shankar Nag Award, Best Producer (Debut) Puneeth Rajkumar Award, and Best Writer (Debut) Chi Udayshankar Award. The total number of awards this year is 27.

The trophy of the 4th edition was unveiled by Sandalwood's popular director Yogaraj Bhat and actors Iti Acharya, Pavana Gowda and Sangeetha Bhat. They praised the film critics for the initiative to constitute these awards.

"These awards are unique. I am a recipient of the Best Lyricist award last year and I know its value. The opinions of critics shapes new creations forces film makers to upgrade, improve and strive for something special all the time. The stature of the Chandanavana Film Critics' Awards is growing with passing year and as film makers we look forward to this annual event with so much expectation," Yogaraj Bhat said.

Film critics have voted to select the nominations from Kannada films released in 2022. Kanatra, KGF Chapter 2, 777 Charlie are among the films nominated in multiple categories this year. The Awards Event is scheduled to be held on March 5.

(Based on films released in 2022)

1) Best Film

1. 777 Charlie

2. Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage

3. Kantara

4. KGF 2

5. Wheelchair Romeo

2) Best Director

1. Anup Bhandari (Vikrant Rona)

2. Jadesh Hampi (Guru Sishyaru)

3. Kiranraj K (777 Charlie)

4. Prashant Neel (KGF 2)

5. Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

3) Best Screenplay

1. 777 Charlie (Kiranraj K)

2. Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage (Shridhar Shikharipura)

3. Kantara (Rishab Shetty and Anirudh Mahesh)

4. KGF 2 (Prashant Neel)

5. Love Mocktail 2 (Darling Krishna )

4) Best Dialogues

1. 777 Charlie (Kiran K, Raj B Shetty, Abijith Mahesh)

2. Guru Shisyaru (Maasthi)

3. Kantara (Rishab Shetty)

4. Vedha (Raghu Niduvali)

5. Wheel Chair Romeo (Nataraj G)

5) Best Lead Actor

1. Pruthvi Ambar (Sugarless)

2. Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

3. Rakshith Shetty (777 Charlie)

4. Ram Chetan (Wheelchair Romeo)

5. Yash (KGF 2)

6) Best Lead Actress

1. Ashika Ranganath (Raymo)

2. Aishani Shetty (Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage)

3. Sapthami Gowda (Kantara)

4. Sonal Monteiro (Banaras)

5. Sharmila Mandre (Gaalipata 2)

7) Best Supporting Actor

1. Diganth (Gaalipata 2)

2. Dattanna (Guru Shishyaru)

3. Gopal Krishna Deshpande (10)

4. Kishore (Kantara)

5. Suchendra Prasad (Wheelchair Romeo)

8) Best Supporting Actress

1. Hema Dutta (Thotapuri)

2. Rachitha Ram (Monsoon Raaga)

3. Suhasini (Monsoon Raaga)

4. Sudharani (Thurthu Nirgamana)

5. Umashree (Vedha)

9) Best Child Artist

1. Ekanth Prem (Guru Sishyaru)

2. Hruday Sharan (Guru Sishyaru)

3. Mahendra Prasad (Jordan)

4. Praanya M Rao (Jamaligudda)

5. Sharvari (777 Charlie)

10) Best Music

1. Ajaneesh Loknath (Kantara)

2. Arjun Janya (Gaalipata 2)

3. Anoop Seelin (Monsoon Raaga)

4. Ajaneesh Loknath (Banaras)

5. Nobin Paul (777 Charlie)

11) Best BGM

1. Ajaneesh Lokanath (Vikranth Rona)

2. Anoop Seelin (Monsoon Raaga)

3. Ajaneesh Lokanath (Kantara)

4. Arjun Janya (Padavipoorva)

5. Ravi Basrur (KGF 2)

12) Best Lyrics

1. V Nagendra Prasad (BelakinaKavithe - Banaras)

2. Raghavendra Kamat (Sanchari- Love Mocktail 2)

3. Shashank (Jagave Neenu Gelathiye - Love 360)

4. Trilok Trivikrama (Karmada Kallanu Edavida - Kantara)

5. Yograj Bhat (Prayashaha - Gaalipata 2)

13) Best Singer Male

1. Mohan V - (Junjappa - Vedha)

2. Sai Vignesh (Varaha Roopam -Kantara)

3. Sanjith Hegde (Belakina Kavite - Banaras)

4. Sid Sriram (Jagave Neenu - Love 360)

5. Vijay Prakash (Singara Siriye - Kantara)

14) Best Singer Female

1. Ankita Kundu (Naa Ninage Kavalu gaara- James)

2. Aishwarya Rangarajan, (Meet Madana - Ek Love Ya)

3. Ananya Bhat (Kantara)

4. Mangli (Yavano Ivanu Gillakko)

5. Sunidhi Chauhan (Ekka Sakka - Vikrant Rona)

15) Best Cinematography

1. Arvind Kashyap (Charlie and Kantara)

2. Bhuvan Gowda (KGF 2)

3. Karam Chawla (10)

4. William David (Vikrant Rona)

5. Vishwajith Rao (Khasagi Putagalu)

16) Best Editing

1. Prateek Shetty (Kantara)

2. K M Prakash (Guru Sishyaru)

3. Prateek Shetty (777 Charlie)

4. Sri Crazy Minds (Love Mocktail-2)

5. Ujwal Kulkarni (KGF2)

17) Best Art Direction

1. Dharani - Kantara

2. Guna - Monsoon Raaga

3. Ravi Santhehaklu - Vedha

4. Shiva Kumar - Vikrant Rona

5. Shivakumar J - KGF Chapter 2

18) Best Choreography

1. Harsha A (Veda - Junjappa)

2. Imran Sardariya (Raymo Faymo - Raymo)

3. Jaani Master (Ra Ra Rakamma- Vikrant Rona)

4. Murali (Rama Rama - Dil Pasand)

5. Mohan (Ek Love Ya - Meet Madona )

19) Best Stunt/Action

1. Anbariv (KGF-2)

2. Chetan Dsouza, Arjun Raj, Vikram Mor, Dr Ravi Varma (Vedha)

3. Vinod, Chetan Dsouza ( Head Bush)

4. Vikram Mor (Kantara)

5. Vijay (Vikrant Rona)

20) Best VFX

1. 777 Charlie - Rahul V Gopalakrishna - Pinaka Studios

2. KGF 2 (Udayravi Hegde - Unifi Media)

3. Thurthu Nirgamana (Nitin Anand, Indrajith Unni Pulliath - Sutra and I-VFX )

4. Vedha - Jupiter - Elango, Subeesh

5. Vikrant Rona ( Nirmal Kumar - Radiance)

21) Best Debut Actor - Sanchari

Vijay Award

1. Karthick Mahesh (Dollu)

2. Pruthvi Shamanoor (Padavipoorva)

3. Raana (Ek Luv Ya)

4. Rohit Sridhar (Vasanthi Nalidaga)

5. Zaid Khan (Banaras)

22) Best Debut Actress

1. Anjali Anish (Padavipurva)

2. Reshma Naniah (Ek Love Ya)

3. Rachel David (Love Mocktail 2)

4. Shwetha Leonilla D'souza (Khasagi Putagalu)

5. Yasha Shivakumar (Padavipurva/Mansoon Raaga)

23) Best Debut Director -

Shankar Nag Award

1. Karm Chawla - 10

2. Nataraj G - Wheelchair Romeo

3. Sridhar Shikaripura - Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage

4. Sagar Puranik - Dollu

5. Shashidhar K - Sugarless

24) Best Debut Producer -

Puneeth Rajkumar Award

1. Abhilash Shetty (Koli Taal)

2. Geetha Pictures (Vedha)

3. Manju V Raj (Khasagi Putagalu)

4. Omkar Arya (Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage)

5. Pawan Wadeyar (Dollu)

25) Best Debut Writer

1. Dollu (Sagar Puranik and Shreenidhi D S)

2. Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage (Sridhar Shikaripura)

3. Kamblihulla

(Naveen Srinivas)

4. Kasagi Putagalu (Santhosh Srikantappa)

5. Window Seat

(Sheetal Shetty)

26) Best YouTube Creator of the Year

1. Gagan Srinivas (Dr Bro)

2. Asha and Kiran (Flying Passport)

3. K S Parameshwara (Kala Madhyama)

4. Raam Mahabala (Global Kannadiga)

5. Sandeep Gowda (Tech in Kannada)

27) Best Social Media Entertainer of the Year

1. Raghu Gowda (Vine Store Raghu )

2. Pavan Venegopal

3. Sonu Venugopal

4. Pavan Kulkarni (Udaal Pavvya)

5. Vikas (Vicky Pedia)