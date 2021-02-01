Silver Coins To Mark 25 Years Of Kichcha Sudeep in Sandalwood

Twenty-five years have passed after Sandalwood's Abhinava Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep stepped into the Kannada film industry. On the occasion, a cutout of the actor was displayed on top of the famous building of Dubai, Burj Khalifa.

Sudeep's cultural Council has decided to celebrate this occasion in a meaningful way. To commemorate the many milestones achieved by the actor, director, producer and singer Sudeep, the council is bringing out about 1000 special silver coins weighing 25 grams.

A hundred gram silver coin will be presented to Sudeep after he returns to Bangalore. His fans can also get 25 grams silver coins with an image of Sudeep imprinted on theem to mark his twenty five years of completion in the Cinema industry.

Currently, Sudeep is in Dubai where he went to launch the title logo of his much talked about movie Vikranth Rona. Fans are excited about this kind of welcome for a Kannada artist on a foreign land and were thrilled to witness this grandeur.

A kind of teaser like video of the movie 'Vikrant Rona' was relayed on Burj Khalifa for about 3 minutes duration. Director Anup Bhandari of the movie had already created some sensation through the posters and teasers of this movie which is bankrolled by Jack Manju and Alankar Pandiyan. Anup Bhandari, Neeta Ashok, Chitkala Biradar, Siddu Moolimani, are in some vital roles in this movie.