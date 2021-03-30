Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 Telugu Version Titled K3 Kotikokkadu

After the dubbing rules were relaxed by Sandalwood, Kannada movies are making their way into other languages. Since the market for Kannada movies ia limited, it is a sort of good sign that producers are heaving a sigh of relief when the dubbing rights of their movies are sold in other languages.

It may be recalled that Yash and Darshan movies were released in Telugu also. Even Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa will be released in Tollywood.

Now, the new entry to this list is Kichcha Sudeep's movie "Kotigobba 3". We learn that the dubbing work of the Telugu version of this movie is in progress. The Telugu and overseas rights of this movie have been acquired by "Good Cinema Group" which is a branch of "Shreyas media". According to sources, the dubbing rights of "Kotigobba 3" has been sold for quite a huge sum. This movie in Telugu is titled as "K 3 - Kotikkokkadu". The movie will be released in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and abroad.

Shreyas Media has taken up the responsibility of promoting this movie. "Kotigobba 3" is directed by Shiva Karthik and the movie has Madonna Sabastien, Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, and others in the star cast. The movie which is Bankrolled by Soorappa Babu has its music scored by Arjun Janya.