X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Sandalwood

Sumalatha Ambareesh Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumalatha Ambareesh Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Karnataka MP from Mandya and former Kannada actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Highlights

Karnataka MP from Mandya and former Kannada actress Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for coronavirus.

Karnataka MP from Mandya and former Kannada actress Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for coronavirus. She is believed to have contracted the virus during her duties as a politician in her constituency.

Sumalatha developed mild symptoms of headache and throat infection after which she went in for a test. As per her latest tweet she has tested positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the Mandya MP said that she was going into home quarantine and treatment as prescribed by the doctors.

Sumalatha expressed confidence about coming out of this battle against COVID-19. The government has taken a list of contacts from her and contact tracing is underway. However, Sumalatha has appealed to all those who came in touch with her to get a corona test done to make sure they haven't contracted the virus.

Here's a look at her tweets....






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X