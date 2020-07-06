Sumalatha Ambareesh Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Karnataka MP from Mandya and former Kannada actress Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for coronavirus. She is believed to have contracted the virus during her duties as a politician in her constituency.

Sumalatha developed mild symptoms of headache and throat infection after which she went in for a test. As per her latest tweet she has tested positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the Mandya MP said that she was going into home quarantine and treatment as prescribed by the doctors.

Sumalatha expressed confidence about coming out of this battle against COVID-19. The government has taken a list of contacts from her and contact tracing is underway. However, Sumalatha has appealed to all those who came in touch with her to get a corona test done to make sure they haven't contracted the virus.

Here's a look at her tweets....





Dear friends,

I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. (1/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020





Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's instructions. (2/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020 By the grace of God ,My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities. (3/n) — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020







But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let's win the war against #Covid

🙏🙏🙏 — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) July 6, 2020



