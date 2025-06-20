Trial run of buses for Yogandhra

Vizianagaram: The trial run of the much-anticipated ‘Yogandhra’ event was conducted successfully in Vizianagaram district. Under the leadership of district collector Dr BR Ambedkar, a convoy of 16 buses carried district officials, public representatives, and liaison officers to the designated venues.

What stood out in this initiative was the collector himself traveling in a regular Pallevelugu bus along with the rest of the team, setting an example of simplicity and inclusiveness. During the journey, the collector was joined by District SP Vakul Jindal, S Kota MLA Smt. Kolla Lalitha Kumari, joint collector Sethu Madhavan, Additional SP Soumya Latha, DCMS Chairman Gompa Krishna, and Venue In-Charge Ronanki Kurmanath, among others. All of them traveled together by bus up to the event site and reviewed the arrangements firsthand.

The buses traversed along the National Highway route from Marikavalasa to Thimmapuram Beach. Officials thoroughly inspected the designated routes, drop-off points, and parking areas. For the movement of around 660 buses from the district, parking zones were allocated at four major locations: Thotlakonda, APIIC Hills, Bavi Kondalu, and IT Hills.

The district has been allotted 30 compartments, with approximately 1,000 people per compartment. Each compartment will be supervised by a senior officer, along with dedicated police security and an in-charge official. To streamline coordination, each bus carried a label indicating the compartment number and assigned route, aiding both passengers and police personnel in smooth navigation.