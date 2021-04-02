U-Turn Hindi Remake On Cards

Kannada movie "U Turn' which was released in the year 2016, has been so far remade in about six languages. The story of this movie centres around the violators of traffic rules and was a suspense thriller.

The movie, which was directed by Pavan Kumar, had Dilip Raj, Shraddha Shrinath, and Radhika Srinath in pivotal roles. The movie was well received by Kannada fans those days and now we hear that this will be remade in Bollywood also. The details were revealed by director Pavan Kumar in his social media account.

"This is an unusual development. This movie was not a big hit at box office when it was released in the year 2016. Usually movies which are a hit at box office are remade several times. But this story has a unique connection with the story writer. As a writer, nothing is more profitable than this for me," thus has tweeted Pavan Kumar.

Besides, Pavan Kumar has also shared the posters of the movie "U Turn' by displaying them with the caption: Kannada- 2016, Malayalam- 2017, Telugu- 2018, Tamil - 2018, Sinhalese- 2019, Filipino-2020, Bengali- 2021, Hindi - 2022". Hence the Kannada movie " U Turn" will be next remade in Hindi. The



Malayalam version was named as "Careful". In Bengali it was named as "Fly over". But we are yet to hear the names of the crew members for this movie in Bollywood. With Hindi version on cards, the Kannada movie "U Turn' will have beeb remade totally in seven languages which is a new record as far as Sandalwood is concerned.