Upendra's Buddhivantha 2: Expectations Hit Peak

Sandalwood Real Star Upendra is a name synonymous with offering a unique perspective into everything. He, who was once a director, has delivered some cult and pathbreaking films in the past to the Kannada Film Industry. His movies have been dubbed into several languages, thanks to his appeal across South India.



All those who have watched his work often joke that to understand a Uppi movie one has to watch his movie the second time. In fact, Upendra says that the belief itself is enough to lure crowds repeatedly to theatres. Be it his horror flick Shh, his rowdy story with hattrick hero Shivarajkumar, Om or even his futuristic concept in Super which starred Nayantara as the female lead, Upendra is a name to reckon with in the industry. He even tried his hands at politics but got out of it saying it's not his cup of tea.

Remember his movie Buddhivantha? Yes the same movie dubbed as Buddhimanthudu in Telugu which starred three heroines and revolved around a lot of confused stories? Yes, the comic courtroom drama became a super duper hit with some of the dialogues in the movie (as it happens with most of his films) becoming an instant hit with the audience and hugely popular and most used among the youth. Not only that. Moviebuffs thoroughly enjoyed the movie in theatres as it was a laugh riot filled with suspense till the end.

Now, we all know that this is an age of sequels and filmmakers have the habit of making the second instalment of the movie to cash in on the success of the first part. Be it Yash's KGF or Shivanna's Tagaru 2, everyone is busy making a sequel. We hear that there will soon be a sequel to Upendra's romantic comedy Buddhivantha. And the movie is titled Buddhivantha 2. The film recently went on floors and Meghana Raj and Sonak Monteiro will star opposite the Real Star as the female lead. Expectations are riding high on Buddhivantha 2 as the first part was a hit. Let's see if it can live up to the expectations of the audience.

Buddhivantha 2 will be directed by Mourya BN and bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar. Guru Kiran will score the music for the film.