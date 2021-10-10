Veteran actor Sathyajith passes away at 72

Bengaluru: Sandalwood's senior actor 72-year-old Sathyajit passed away on Sunday, due to illness. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

According to sources, Sathyajit had suffered stroke and was being treated at Bowring hospital for the past six days. Till Wednesday, there was slight improvement in his health condition. However, when dialysis was done on Thursday, his heart rate went down.

There was internal bleeding and he was put on ventilator. However, his health deteriorated on Friday, as per the information given by his family. His left leg was amputated due to gangrene.

Actor Sathyajit's actual name was Syed Nizamuddin. Sathyajith made a name for himself in the Sandalwood by his acting skills in over 650 movies alongside the biggest stars in the industry. He was well-versed in enacting villain roles.

Before entering the film industry, Sathyajit was a driver in KSRTC. He

also got opportunity to act as a villain with Bollywood actor Nana Patekar Ankush.

He was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 Priyanka Upendra starrer 'Second Half'. Several hit movies like Putnanja, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaithrada Premanjali and Aaptamitra are some in which Sathyajit acted.

Sathyajit has also acted in movies like Aruna Raga, Anthima Theerpu, Ranaranga, Nammura Raja, Nyayakkagi Naanu, Yuddhakanda, Indrajit, Nammura Hammeera, Police Lockup and others.