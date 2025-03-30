Sandeep Reddy Vangashares an interesting update on ‘Spirit’

Indian superstar Prabhas is joining forces with acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the high-budget action drama Spirit, marking one of the most ambitious projects in Prabhas’s career. The film, produced jointly by Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series, has already generated significant buzz despite limited updates.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga delighted fans by revealing exciting details about the film’s production. In a recent update, he confirmed that he and his team were in Mexico scouting for locations, with plans for a substantial portion of Spirit to be shot there. This international setting is set to lend the film a grand visual appeal, underscoring its high production values and the global scale of the project.

The director further added that his team is expected to return to Mexico soon for additional location scouting before officially commencing the shoot. This move has only intensified the anticipation among fans and industry insiders, who are eager to see how the exotic locales will enhance the film's action-packed narrative.

Adding to the excitement, the film will feature a robust musical score composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Spirit is slated for a multi-language release in 2026 or later, aiming to captivate a diverse audience worldwide. With Prabhas’s star power and Vanga’s distinctive storytelling, Spirit promises to be a cinematic spectacle that could redefine the action drama genre in Indian cinema.