Sandhya Theatre Responds: Mythri Movie Makers Took Over Management of Theatre on Stampede Day

The management of Sandhya Theater has responded to the police's show cause notices in the incident. A six-page letter was sent to the police through lawyers. The management stated in the notices that Sandhya Theater has all the permissions.

"Sandhya Theater has been available to the audience for 45 years. Such an incident has not occurred in the past, “ it said in a letter.

It said that there were 80 staff members on duty in the theater during the premiere show of 'Pushpa-2'.

Mythri Movie Makers took over the management of the talkies on December 4 and 5.

“In the past, several heroes have come to the theater to watch movies during the release of many movies. There is a special parking facility for cars and two-wheelers in the talkies," it further explained.