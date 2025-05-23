Live
Sangeeth Shobhan’s ‘Gamblers’ set for June 6th release
Riding high on the success of MAD and MAD Square, rising star Sangeeth Shobhan returns with Gamblers, a thrilling mystery entertainer that...
Riding high on the success of MAD and MAD Square, rising star Sangeeth Shobhan returns with Gamblers, a thrilling mystery entertainer that promises to showcase a whole new side of the young actor. Directed by KSK Chaitanya, the film features Prashanthi Charulingah as the female lead and a dynamic supporting cast including Rocking Rakesh of KCR fame, Prudhvi Raj Bann, Sai Shwetha, Jasvika, Bharani Shankar, Malhotra Shiva, and Siva Reddy.
Produced by Sunitha and Rajkumar Brindavan under the Reshmas Studios and Snap & Clap Entertainment banners, Gamblers is currently in its final post-production phase and is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 6. The makers unveiled the first look of the film on Friday, creating buzz among fans and cinephiles.
Director KSK Chaitanya described the film as a mystery thriller packed with suspenseful moments and intriguing twists. “Audiences will witness a new version of Sangeeth Shobhan. The film dives into a unique concept that will surprise and captivate viewers,” he said. The director promises a rollercoaster narrative that blends thrilling elements with emotional depth.
Producers echoed this excitement, highlighting that Sangeeth plays a character unlike anything he’s done before. “He’s earned a huge youth fanbase with MAD films, and Gamblers is a perfect next step for him. This film has universal appeal with its innovative story and engaging treatment.”
Also featuring seasoned actors like Srikanth Iyengar, Madhusudhan Rao, Chatrapathi Sekhar, and Surya Bhagawan Das, Gamblers is shaping up to be a gripping cinematic ride that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.