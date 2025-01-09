Sankranthi Movies 2025: Police Themes Dominate Big Releases

This Sankranthi season, Telugu cinema is set to witness three major releases, all centered around protagonists associated with the police and administrative departments. The highly anticipated films include Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Daku Maharaj, and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

In Game Changer, directed by Shankar, Ram Charan takes on the role of an IAS officer, bringing a mix of action and social commentary. The film has been generating buzz with its promise of a compelling storyline and high-octane sequences.

Balakrishna’s Daku Maharaj features the veteran actor in a powerful role with ties to law enforcement. Known for his action-packed performances, Balakrishna is expected to deliver another intense and dramatic narrative in this film.

Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam takes a lighter approach while staying within the theme. Portraying a character linked to the police department, the film is likely to blend comedy and family drama, appealing to a broad audience base.

With all three films exploring themes of governance, justice, and societal responsibility, audiences can look forward to a festive season filled with intriguing narratives and stellar performances. The competition at the box office is expected to be intense, making Sankranthi 2025 a memorable season for Telugu cinema enthusiasts.