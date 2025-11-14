‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ review: Srikes a balance between message and laughter

Rating: 3/5

Santhana Prapthirasthu, a small-budget Telugu film starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, has arrived in theatres with an unconventional theme at its core. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film attempts to explore the sensitive topic of male infertility through a humour-driven narrative. With strong character dynamics and an entertainment-heavy approach, the film hits theatres, let’s explore.

Story

Chaitanya (Vikranth), an introverted software professional in Hyderabad, falls in love with Kalyani (Chandini Chowdary) after an unexpected encounter. Despite opposition from her father (Muralidhar Goud), the couple marries. Trouble begins when Chaitanya discovers he has a low sperm count. The film follows his struggles—both internal and external—as he navigates shame, family pressures, and his father-in-law’s relentless attempts to disrupt the marriage. The narrative blends emotional layers with situational comedy, leading to a heartfelt yet humorous exploration of the couple’s journey.

Performances

Vikranth shows notable improvement from his debut, delivering a convincing performance as a man caught between insecurity and familial chaos. Chandini Chowdary shines as the emotional anchor of the film, portraying her role with grace and authenticity. Muralidhar Goud is the standout, effortlessly stealing the show with his comic timing and exaggerated disdain for his son-in-law. Abhinav Gomatam, Vennela Kishore, and Tharun Bhascker add value with their supporting roles.

Technicalities

Director Sanjeev Reddy deserves applause for handling a bold subject without resorting to crass humour and maintaining a feel-good vibe. Sunil Kashyap’s music and background score are adequate, complementing the film’s tone. Mahi Reddy Pandugula’s visuals are clean, and the overall production values are solid. The editing feels slow in the first half but picks up pace later.

Analysis

Santhana Prapthirasthu succeeds in presenting a delicate issue through a family-friendly comedic format. While the humour lands well and the performances elevate the narrative, the emotional depth arrives too late, limiting the film’s impact. Despite slow initial portions, the film ultimately works as a decent weekend watch, driven by charm, humour, and heartfelt moments.