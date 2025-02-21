  • Menu
Sanya Malhotra shuts down trolls with style

Sanya Malhotra shuts down trolls with style
Sanya Malhotra, who recently faced online backlash for her role in Mrs., is making waves yet again—this time with her bold and stylish fashion statement.

Sanya Malhotra, who recently faced online backlash for her role in Mrs., is making waves yet again—this time with her bold and stylish fashion statement. The Dangal star turned heads in a sleek brown crop top paired with a matching co-ord skirt and shrug. Adding an edge to the look, she accessorized with a striking statement piece and flaunted her signature voluminous curls.

Effortlessly chic, classy, and confident, Sanya is proving that she’s unfazed by the negativity. Despite criticism labeling her as part of a so-called "women’s activist diversion," the actress remains unbothered and thriving.

With Thug Life in Tamil and multiple Hindi projects in the pipeline, Sanya is ready to silence critics—not just with words, but with powerful performances!

