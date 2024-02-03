‘Saptha Sagaralu Daati’ director announces his next with Shivarajkumar

Celebrated director Hemanth M Rao, riding high on the success of "Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Side A, Side B," has announced his next cinematic venture, and it's nothing short of a cinematic feast. This time, he collaborates with the iconic Superstar Shiva Rajkumar, creating a buzz of excitement among fans.

The project is set to be produced by Dr. Vaishak J Gowda under the banner of VJF - Vaishak J Films. Hemanth M Rao, expressing his enthusiasm, stated that working with Shiva Rajkumar is an incredible honor. He acknowledged Shiva Rajkumar's vast experience in portraying diverse roles throughout his illustrious career and expressed his intention to craft a film that not only excites him as a filmmaker but also aligns with the legendary actor's passion.

Taking to Twitter, Hemanth M Rao shared his excitement, stating that this collaboration with Dr Shivarajkumar marks his fifth film with the legendary actor. He emphasized that he approaches each film as if it's his first and last, underlining the thrill of embarking on this cinematic journey with Shiva Rajkumar.

Debutante producer Vaishak J Gowda expressed his joy in partnering with Hemanth M Rao and Shiva Rajkumar for his inaugural project. A longstanding fan of Shiva Rajkumar, Vaishak aims to make a debut that pays tribute to the legendary actor's impactful legacy. The responsibility to deliver a film that evokes pride is significant, and Vaishak is poised to meet the challenge.

While the team remains tight-lipped about the project's genre and additional cast, Hemanth M Rao assured that details would be unveiled soon. The collaboration between Hemanth M Rao and Shiva Rajkumar is undeniably one that fans eagerly anticipate, promising an exceptional cinematic experience.