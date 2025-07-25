Sarzameen Review: A Star-Studded Cast Can't Save This Overstuffed, Emotionally Flat Drama

Ibrahim Ali Khan Sarzameen was a delicate film to follow at times. He’s on the brink, one wrong step can either be his death or survival. Imagine the climax of Main Hoon Na... but the Khan isn't Shah Rukh and the excitement is missing.

Iggy-boy Ibrahim Ali Khan returns with a new OTT venture following Nadaaniyan. He’s ripped, oozing style without trying and extremely sexy. I can finally see why girls are swooning. Then he starts speaking (all 10 lines, )... or less) and you begin to wonder if modelling is the path not taken.

Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj) is the protagonist, who’s a sincere officer, usually dressed in a khaki. Does he also sleep in it? Harman is abducted by terrorists who demand the release of 2 of their own as a trade. Vijay nearly gives in but his duty to the nation comes before him. Harman was presumed dead... but one day, the boy who claimed to be their son returned. Is it him? Could it be that simple? Find out by watching the movie.

The Kajol Sarzameen movie fits perfectly for OTT. It has rushed storylines, poor performances, and popular names. Chalta hai na? Acting is the biggest disappointment in Sarzameen movie rating. Prithviraj is given a hollow part, and his character in Sarzameen 2025 movie review is barely different from the cardboard villain he portrayed in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2004) He only has two different modes: angry and teary.

The film, directed by Kayoze Iraniani, doesn't reach its full emotional potential. It could have been an emotional patriotic film. What is there to not cry about? The story of parents who lose their only son is supposed to be a heart-wrenching one. Here, however, there is no emotional resonance.